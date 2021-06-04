Lotulelei has been participating in spring work and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is excited to get him back into the fold, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports.

Lotulelei sat out 2020 due to concerns during the pandemic, but the seven-year veteran is ready to join his teammates again following the Bills' run to the AFC Championship Game. Lotulelei was previously a starter and the team's best run stopper, but Ed Oliver has one of the starting defensive tackle spots locked down, so the former will likely compete with Vernon Butler and Harrison Phillips for playing time, plus Oliver still sits out a certain percentage of plays. Even if Lotulelei doesn't start this season, he'll still see the field regularly when the opponent is likely to run the ball.