Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Activated from COVID-19 list
Jan 6, 2021
Yeldon (illness) has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Yeldon will provide the
Bills with added backfield depth as Saturday's playoff opener against the Colts approaches, but he's clearly behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in the team's running back pecking order.
