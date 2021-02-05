Yeldon only suited up for three regular-season games in 2020, rushing 10 times for 70 yards and catching just one pass for 22 yards, which went for a touchdown.

Yeldon nearly matched his entire regular-season total in the AFC Championship Game, where he picked up 56 yards from scrimmage on seven touches while serving as a change-of-pace option from Devin Singletary. Yeldon will turn 28 in October and has never lived up to his second-round draft status, but he has a good set of hands and has figured out a way to provide occasional value. If he re-signs with the Bills -- he's an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- he'll have a similar depth role behind Singletary and Zack Moss.