Rapp is expected to take over the starting role at strong safety with Micah Hyde (neck) ruled out for Monday's game against the Broncos, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Rapp has mostly contributed in a depth safety role and on special teams this season. With Hyde out, Rapp will fill in at strong safety opposite Jordan Poyer. Rapp got the start in Week 4 against the Dolphins when Poyer was ruled out with a knee injury, and the former played every single defensive snap and recorded six tackles (five solo).