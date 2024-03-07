The Bills re-signed Rapp (calf) to a three-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal is worth up to $14.5 million, per Schefter. With the Bills releasing Jordan Poyer earlier in the day Wednesday and Micah Hyde scheduled for free agency, keeping Rapp was apparently a priority for GM Brandon Beane. Rapp played on a one-year deal with the Bills last season, appearing in 16 games (four starts) and registering 50 tackles (33 solo), one interception, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sacks. He's likely going to be relied upon as a starter in 2024.