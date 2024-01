Rapp (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Steelers, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Rapp, who was listed as a non-participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, will thus target a potential return to action next weekend, should the Bills advance Sunday. Rapp's absence represents a hit Buffalo's secondary depth this weekend, with the safety coming off a 2023 campaign in which he recorded 50 tackles and an interception in 16 games.