Bernard, who missed the Bills' Jan. 21 playoff loss to the Chiefs due to an ankle injury, feels very good health-wise at this stage of the offseason, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Prior to suffering his injury in the Bills' wild-card win over the Steelers on Jan. 15, Bernard racked up 143 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three interceptions in 17 regular-season contests. Now that his ankle has had time to heal up, the 2022 third-rounder is set to reprise his role as Buffalo's starting middle linebacker, which puts the 24-year-old in a position to remain a viable lineup option in IDP formats this coming season.