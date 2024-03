The Bills signed Clapp (knee) to a one-year deal Friday.

Clapp missed the final three games of the Chargers' 2023 campaign due to a knee injury, but after agreeing to terms with Buffalo on Friday, it seems as if he's moved past the issue. The veteran offensive lineman spent the first six seasons of his career with New Orleans and Los Angeles, appearing in 65 total games and making 21 starts. He'll likely have the opportunity to start at center for the Bills in 2024.