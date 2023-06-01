site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Brandin Bryant: Cut by Buffalo
RotoWire Staff
Jun 1, 2023
Bryant was released by the Bills on Thursday.
The veteran defensive tackle now becomes a free agent after spending the last four years in Buffalo and Cleveland. Bryant has only appeared in 11 games over his NFL career and has mostly bounced back and forth between active rosters and practice squads.
