Zylstra was waived by the Vikings on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Zylstra played in all 16 games for the Vikings a year ago, with his work coming almost exclusively on special teams. He ended the year with just a single reception for 23 yards. If he clears waivers he'll be a free agent and could get an opportunity on a practice squad.

