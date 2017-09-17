Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Exits with concussion
Fowler was removed from Sunday's game against the Cowboys and placed in the concussion protocol, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
After turning three targets into two touchdowns in the regular-season opener, Fowler managed just one catch for eight yards on three targets Sunday. Cody Latimer is filling in as the No. 3 receiver behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.
