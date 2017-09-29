Broncos' Bradley Roby: Ready for Week 4
Roby (foot) was a full participant at Friday's practice.
Roby's status was looking questionable earlier in the week, but he appears ready to go for Sunday's game against the Raiders barring any setbacks. He played 30- of 65 defensive snaps in Week 3, and figures to see a similar workload again.
