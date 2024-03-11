The Broncos are slated to ink Jones to a three-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jones logged an impressive end to his rookie deal in Miami, with 48 tackles (36 solo), four pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble (which he recovered) in 2023. The soon-to-be 26-year-old should be able to solidify a Denver defense that's struggled under coach Sean Payton. The Broncos could continue adding to the safety room, but for now, Jones and P.J. Locke look like the likeliest candidates to start the 2024 campaign.