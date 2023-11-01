Jones (concussion) did not travel with the team to Germany on Wednesday and will not play in Week 9 against the Chiefs, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Jones took over as the starting free safety for Week 8 against the Patriots after Jevon Holland (concussion) was ruled out for the contest. Jones sustained a head injury in the contest, did not return, and has not progressed through the league's concussion protocols enough to play in Week 9 against the Chiefs. He'll look to work his way back after the bye in Week 11 against the Raiders.