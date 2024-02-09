Jones racked up 48 tackles (36 solo), four pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble, which he recovered, across 16 regular-season appearances in 2023.

Jones, a 2020 third-round pick, handled his usual reserve role at safety for Miami, starting six contests due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. He performed admirably when given the opportunity, especially in a Week 15 win over the Jets in which he logged two INTs. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Dolphins work to retain Jones on a team-friendly deal this offseason, given his fit and familiarity in the secondary.