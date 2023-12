Jones tallied five tackles (five solo), two pass deflections and two interceptions during Miami's 30-0 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Jones got the start at safety with DeShon Elliott (concussion) out and had his best performance of the season, snagging two interceptions. Through 13 games this season, the 2020 third-round pick has totaled 31 tackles (23 solo) in addition to his two picks.