Broncos' Corey Nelson: Comes back to Broncos
After being cut by the Buccaneers, Nelson will return to Denver, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Nelson was drafted by the Broncos out of Oklahoma and was a core special-teams contributor, but left in free agency with the hope of getting more time on defense. That didn't work out as he bounced around in 2018, eventually playing in one game for the Falcons. He recorded 12 tackles, a sack, and a forced-fumble in the preseason for Tampa Bay and should get some opportunities at inside linebacker, where Denver has been shaky behind starters Josey Jewell and Todd Davis (calf).
