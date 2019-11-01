The Broncos placed Nelson (biceps) on injured reserve Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Nelson suffered a torn bicep during Week 8's loss to the Colts, the second such injury of his career. He underwent surgery to address the issue Wednesday, and he'll now turn his full attention towards recovering in time for the 2020 season. Across seven games this season, Nelson notched 10 tackles (four solo) and played 95 snaps on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories