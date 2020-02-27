The Broncos do not intend to re-sign Nelson (biceps) for 2020, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Nelson appeared in just seven contests in 2019, notching 10 tackles (four solo), before suffering a season-ending torn bicep. Now set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, he'll focus his attention on making a full recovery before looking to earn a reserve role elsewhere in the league.