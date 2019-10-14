Hamilton caught both of his targets for 25 total yards during Sunday's 16-0 win over the Titans, a game in which Emmanuel Sanders (knee) did not return after halftime.

Once again, the stats don't show much, but Hamilton delivered Sunday, particularly on a 13-yard reception on second down midway through the third quarter in which the Penn State product weaved through the defense to set up the game's only touchdown. Hamilton has not yet formed a rapport with Joe Flacco, but he's still managed to see at least four targets in three of six games this season. Look for a fourth such game if Sanders is unable to play Thursday against the Chiefs.