Dotson signed a one-year contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Broncos needed to add depth at tackle after Ja'Wuan James opted out due to COVID-19 concerns, and Dotson fits the bill. The 34-year-old is a seasoned veteran that started 100 games for the Buccaneers over 11 seasons. He'll have to beat out Elijah Wilkinson for a starting role in Denver, though.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Logs limited practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Back in action Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Won't play versus Panthers•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Expected to miss Week 6•