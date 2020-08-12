Dotson signed a one-year contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Broncos needed to add depth at tackle after Ja'Wuan James opted out due to COVID-19 concerns, and Dotson fits the bill. The 34-year-old is a seasoned veteran that started 100 games for the Buccaneers over 11 seasons. He'll have to beat out Elijah Wilkinson for a starting role in Denver, though.

