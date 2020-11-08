site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Demar Dotson: Back in action Sunday
Dotson (hip) returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
The 35-year-old exited during the second quarter with the hip issue and was labeled questionable to return, but he made a quick return to the field. Dotson is back at right tackle for the Broncos.
