Dotson (undisclosed) has been cleared to practice and play in Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Dotson was forced to isolate Friday after having close contact with fellow lineman Graham Glasgow (illness) who has tested positive for COVID-19. He has presumably passed his own tests since and has been cleared to suit up assuming he avoids any setbacks.
