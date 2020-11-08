Dotson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.
It's unclear how Dotson suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. With Dotson sidelined, look for Jake Rodgers to take over as the team's starting right tackle.
More News
-
Broncos' Demar Dotson: Cleared to play•
-
Broncos' Demar Dotson: Heads to Mile High City•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Logs limited practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Back in action Week 8•