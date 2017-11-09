Broncos' Devontae Booker: Held to 30 yards Sunday

Booker rushed for 21 yards on six carries and added nine yards on two catches in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.

Booker continues to creep his way up the depth chart, finishing the contest with 22 offensive snaps to starting running back C.J. Anderson's 23. Jamaal Charles also picked up 19 snaps out of the backfield, but it's unclear if the relatively even workload distribution between the three backs was part of head coach Vance Joseph's plan all along, or if the blowout nature of the contest prompted it. Regardless, all member of the Denver backfield are dealing with the same issue right now: namely, defenses stacking the box and daring the quarterback to throw. With that in mind, Booker might be least affected, as Denver seems more comfortable in moving him around in formations and deploying him as a receiver.