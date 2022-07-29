Booker had a tryout with the Giants on Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Booker was a part of the running back mix for the Giants last season, partly due to Saquon Barkley dealing with injuries for a second consecutive year. Booker and Barkley were co-leaders for the team on the ground with 593 yards apiece, but Booker actually was more efficient with this rushes (4.1 YPC versus 3.7) than Barkley. On top of that, Booker hauled in 40 of 45 passes for 268 yards and notched three total touchdowns. As the Giants' roster currently stands, Matt Breida in the most experienced reserve RB, so Booker may slot in directly behind Barkley again if the team brings him back.