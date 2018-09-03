Broncos' Devontae Booker: In line to work behind Freeman

Booker's teammate, Royce Freeman, is slated to be listed as the Broncos' No. 1 running back on the team's initial depth chart, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Booker still has a chance to make his mark in the Denver backfield, notably in passing situations, which sets the stage for him to merit PPR consideration. Meanwhile, it appears as though Freeman will have an opportunity to carve out an early-down role for the team, a reality clearly reflected by his ADP, which is far higher than Booker's.