Broncos' Devontae Booker: Picks up 34 yards
Booker rushed for 22 yards on nine carries and added 12 yards on two catches during Denver' 23-0 beating of the Jets.
The 11 touches were just the second time this season that Booker broke double digits. The second-year back is in a place of uncertainty as new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave looks to see what works in Denver's backfield. While Booker is likely the future at the position for Denver, the Broncos seem content with leaning heavily on C.J. Anderson, who averaged 1.71 offensive snaps per touch on 41 offensive snaps during Sunday's game as compared to Booker's more limited usage rate of 2.45 offensive snaps per touch with 27 total offensive snaps.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Plays bit role in loss•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Tallies 33 yards•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Leads team in scrimmage yards•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Totals 29 yards•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Held to 30 yards Sunday•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Scores first touchdown•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...