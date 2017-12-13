Broncos' Devontae Booker: Picks up 34 yards

Booker rushed for 22 yards on nine carries and added 12 yards on two catches during Denver' 23-0 beating of the Jets.

The 11 touches were just the second time this season that Booker broke double digits. The second-year back is in a place of uncertainty as new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave looks to see what works in Denver's backfield. While Booker is likely the future at the position for Denver, the Broncos seem content with leaning heavily on C.J. Anderson, who averaged 1.71 offensive snaps per touch on 41 offensive snaps during Sunday's game as compared to Booker's more limited usage rate of 2.45 offensive snaps per touch with 27 total offensive snaps.