Sanders (Achilles) underwent surgery and head coach Sean Payton expects him back in 2024, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Sanders suffered a torn Achilles at Monday's OTA session with the Broncos, but Payton said Thursday that the linebacker sustained the injury on "an early enough timeline that we'll bring him back," according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Sanders will likely need approximately six months, if not longer, to recover, putting his status for the 2024 campaign up in the air. Though his head coach's words do instill some confidence that he'll make it back for a portion of his sophomore campaign in the NFL.