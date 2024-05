Sanders suffered a torn Achilles Monday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The second-year linebacker played in all 17 games as a rookie but only started four, making 24 tackles. Sanders was likely to play a role in Denver's inside linebacker rotation with projected starters Alex Singleton and Cody Barton. Now, the 2023 third-round pick will miss most or all of the 2024 campaign.