Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Also underwent ankle surgery
Sanders revealed Monday that he had a "tightrope" procedure on his right ankle in the offseason while he was recovering from surgery on a torn left Achilles, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Sanders initially injured the ankle on Oct. 15, 2017, missing four of the Broncos' final 11 games that season. The injury impacted him throughout the ensuing offseason, but it didn't stop him from racking up 71 catches (on 98 targets) for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 contests before picking up the Achilles tear. Sanders seems to have taken the prudent approach by addressing the first issue while rehabbing the more serious one, and the results have been impressive by any metric. As evidence, the Broncos are confident he'll be able to suit up for the next preseason game Monday, Aug. 19 against the 49ers. If he does so and emerges without complications, Sanders would be on pace to achieve his prediction of active status for Week 1 -- as well as being healthier than he's been in years.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Preseason action likely•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Becoming Flacco's go-to target•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Takes first 11-on-11 reps•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Begins 7-on-7 work•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Starts with individual drills•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Won't start camp on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Cooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Late WR2 options
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...