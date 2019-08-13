Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Also underwent ankle surgery

Sanders revealed Monday that he had a "tightrope" procedure on his right ankle in the offseason while he was recovering from surgery on a torn left Achilles, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Sanders initially injured the ankle on Oct. 15, 2017, missing four of the Broncos' final 11 games that season. The injury impacted him throughout the ensuing offseason, but it didn't stop him from racking up 71 catches (on 98 targets) for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 contests before picking up the Achilles tear. Sanders seems to have taken the prudent approach by addressing the first issue while rehabbing the more serious one, and the results have been impressive by any metric. As evidence, the Broncos are confident he'll be able to suit up for the next preseason game Monday, Aug. 19 against the 49ers. If he does so and emerges without complications, Sanders would be on pace to achieve his prediction of active status for Week 1 -- as well as being healthier than he's been in years.