Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Becomes lone veteran
Sanders' fellow starter, Demaryius Thomas, was traded to Houston on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
If you look at what remains of Denver's active depth chart at receiver, it's Sanders and a bunch of young guys who are all in just their first or second season. The likes of Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick look promising, but Sanders figures to become even more of a focal point in the Broncos' offense. The swift-footed veteran is on pace for his second career 100-catch season and has scored three touchdowns through the air and one each throwing and rushing this season.
