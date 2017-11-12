Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: On track to play Sunday
Sanders (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play in the contest, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Schefter's scoop aligns with what Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com previously reported following the Broncos' final practice of the week Friday, in which Sanders was a full participant. Though Sanders only played 29 offensive snaps Week 9 against the Eagles in his return from a two-game absence, his limitations likely had more to do with the lopsided nature of the contest than it did any issues with his sprained ankle. Assuming the Broncos, who are riding a four-game losing streak, are able to keep Sunday's contest more respectable, Sanders should see a snap count comparable to what he had earned in the team's first five games of the season.
