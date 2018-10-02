Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Paces team with five catches

Sanders caught five of seven targets for 45 yards in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed once for 18 yards.

Sanders' evening included a crucial 12-yard reception along the sideline on fourth down on Denver's final offensive series. The veteran paced the Broncos in catches and tied running mate Demaryius Thomas and tight end Jeff Heuerman for the team's lead in targets. Without a passing touchdown in three weeks, however, quarterback Case Keenum has held down Sanders' stock somewhat. Not only that, but Sanders has now failed to top 50 yards in back-to-back appearances, giving him motivation to improve in Week 5 versus the Jets.