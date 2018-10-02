Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Paces team with five catches
Sanders caught five of seven targets for 45 yards in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed once for 18 yards.
Sanders' evening included a crucial 12-yard reception along the sideline on fourth down on Denver's final offensive series. The veteran paced the Broncos in catches and tied running mate Demaryius Thomas and tight end Jeff Heuerman for the team's lead in targets. Without a passing touchdown in three weeks, however, quarterback Case Keenum has held down Sanders' stock somewhat. Not only that, but Sanders has now failed to top 50 yards in back-to-back appearances, giving him motivation to improve in Week 5 versus the Jets.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Runs for score•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Leads team in receiving again Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Goes over 100 yards with a score•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Erupts on one drive•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Will get longer look•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Looks quicker than last year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.