Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ready for preseason appearance

Sanders (Achilles) is in line to play in Monday's preseason game against San Francisco, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Renck also notes that the 32-year-old wide receiver appears poised for a big season, based on his heavy usage with the first-team offense in practice. Sanders confirmed Monday that he's on track for Week 1 and doesn't expect to have a limited snap count at the beginning of the season. His rapid recovery from a torn Achilles and a minor ankle procedure is great news for the Denver offense, though Joe Flacco's presence under center hints at limited upside for the passing attack as a whole.