Griffith suffered a torn ACL during practice Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Griffith left the practice field early Tuesday, but the severity of the injury was not known at the time. After further testing, it was revealed the 26-year-old suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury, which will require surgery to repair. It's certainly not only a blow to the Indiana State product but the Broncos linebacker corps also, where Grifftih was expected to fill a rotational depth role after starting eight games for the team last season. He'll now focus on his recovery and being ready for 2024.