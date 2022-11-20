Denver placed Griffith (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Griffith was expected to be out indefinitely with a foot injury, so his move to IR isn't surprising. In his absence, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are expected to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers against the Raiders on Sunday.
