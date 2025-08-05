Griffith (knee) tried for the Browns on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The linebacker reached an injury settlement with the Broncos ahead of the 2024 campaign after learning that he would need a second surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered in August of 2023. Before those surgeries, Griffith was a rotational option for Denver, recording 46 tackles each in 2021 and 2022. Now, he'll look to revive his career after two years away.