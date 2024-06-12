Griffith (knee) was spotted working out during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session.

Griffith missed all of Denver's 2023 campaign due to a knee injury suffered in early August last year, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Across his two seasons in the NFL, the Indiana State product has appeared in 21 games and recorded 92 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, while also intercepting one pass. Now that Griffith is back at full health, he's expected to compete for a depth role in the Broncos' outside linebacker corps.