Griffith (undisclosed) missed the Broncos' practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
The linebacker left the field during Tuesday's session with the help of trainers. Griffith started eight games and recorded 46 tackles and an interception in 2022. The fourth-year player is slotted into a depth role as Week 1 approaches.
