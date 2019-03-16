Jackson has experience at both corner and safety and could occupy both roles in Denver's defense, Troy Renck of The Denver Channel reports.

Shortly after Jackson's introductory press conference, the Broncos signed Bryce Callahan, who played the nickel in Vic Fangio's scheme in Chicago last season. That may push Jackson outside more often than not. It also creates an interesting dynamic in Denver with three smaller corners -- Jackson, Callahan, and Chris Harris, Jr. -- who all have a lot of experience in the slot. Expect Fangio to mix things up and find ways for Jackson to play around the line of scrimmage, where he has excelled as a tackler over his career.