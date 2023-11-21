Jackson was suspended for four games by the league Monday for violating player safety rules.

Jackson's punishment stemmed from a hit he made on Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in which he had an "unobstructed path" and lowered his head, per a letter from the NFL explaining the suspension. The safety returned for the Week 11 game from a two-game suspension for a hit he made in Week 7 on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. Jackson has 51 tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions this season.