Barron (hamstring) has been ruled out for Denver's Week 1 contest against the Titans, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Barron was considered unlikely to play even early in the week after he suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Sept. 4. He did not practice Thursday or Friday, so it's unclear when he may be able to retake the field. Josey Jewell should be locked into plenty of snaps at inside linebacker in Barron's absence.