Barron (pectoral/hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The veteran linebacker has been sidelined since early September with the hamstring injury, and his recovery was delayed in early October by the pectoral injury. Barron can now return to practice and can be activated from injured reserve within the next 21 days. He won't be retaking the field Sunday against the Falcons, but there's a chance he's ready for next week's matchup with the Raiders.