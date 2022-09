The Broncos elevated Muti from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Muti was dealing with a knee injury in mid-August, but he appears to be good to go and will get a chance to make his season debut in Week 2. The 2020 sixth-round pick was competing for a starting role before suffering the knee injury but will likely operate as a depth option to help mitigate the loss of Quinn Meinerz (hamstring).