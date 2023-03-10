site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-netane-muti-back-with-raiders | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Netane Muti: Back with Raiders
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 9, 2023
at
7:43 pm ET
•
1 min read
Muti signed an extension with the Raiders on Thursday.
Muti spent most of the 2022 season on the Broncos' practice squad, though the Raiders signed him to the active roster on Dec. 13. He'll be in line to serve as offensive line depth if he can make the team out of training camp.
More News
09/18/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/10/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/08/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/05/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read