Broncos' Shane Ray: Ready to go
Ray (ankle) lacks an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Ray missed two straight games due to a lingering ankle injury, but appears to have fully recovered. The rotational linebacker could see an uptick in defensive snaps against the Texans on Sunday, with Brandon Marshall (knee) ruled out.
