Broncos' Trey Marshall: Starting versus Lions
Marshall will start at safety in Kareem Jackson's (suspension) place Sunday against the Lions, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Kareem Jackson won't play again this year, so Marshall and Will Parks were the main options to replace him. Marshall -- an undrafted free agent out of Florida State -- gets the edge despite playing just 37 defensive snaps this year compared to Parks' 462. Parks still figures to get plenty of playing time in nickel and dime packages, but Marshall is in line for an every-down role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Cook, Godwin updates
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...