Marshall will start at safety in Kareem Jackson's (suspension) place Sunday against the Lions, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Kareem Jackson won't play again this year, so Marshall and Will Parks were the main options to replace him. Marshall -- an undrafted free agent out of Florida State -- gets the edge despite playing just 37 defensive snaps this year compared to Parks' 462. Parks still figures to get plenty of playing time in nickel and dime packages, but Marshall is in line for an every-down role.