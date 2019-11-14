Play

Parks (hand/thumb) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Parks underwent surgery on his hand/thumb in mid-October but appears primed to retake the field coming out of the Broncos' bye week. The 25-year-old figures to reclaim his role as Denver's third safety this week at Minnesota.

