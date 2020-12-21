Parkey did not attempt a field goal and made two of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

Parkey missed the third of nine kicks over the last two weeks, but he could be forgiven for this one. The extra-point attempt was pushed back to the 48-yard line due to a taunting penalty on the touchdown. Unlike last week's game against Baltimore, Parkey's miss Sunday was not a factor in the outcome. He'll look to right himself Week 15 on the road against the Jets, who rank 29th in fantasy scoring allowed to kickers.